SourcePoint volunteer wins award

SourcePoint volunteer Doug Lay won Senior Volunteer of the Year at the Medical Mutual Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award Banquet on Sept. 4. The annual banquet honors individuals age 60 years and older from throughout central and southern Ohio who provide their communities with extraordinary volunteer service.

Lay serves as a volunteer in SourcePoint’s Cafe 55, a community cafe in the organization’s headquarters at 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware. Together with his wife, Karen, Lay has served more than 700 hours serving meals to Delaware County adults ages 55 and older.

Prior to his volunteer work with SourcePoint, Lay’s extensive nonprofit experience centered on Franklin County veterans services. Himself a decorated veteran, Lay helped to develop the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, to establish the Ohio Veterans Plaza, and has contributed countless hours to organizations that serve veterans.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

SourcePoint volunteer and award winner Doug Lay, left, with SourcePoint sous chef Chris Carloni, right, at the Medical Mutual Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award Banquet. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_SourcePoint_Lay.jpg SourcePoint volunteer and award winner Doug Lay, left, with SourcePoint sous chef Chris Carloni, right, at the Medical Mutual Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award Banquet.

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

