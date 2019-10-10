Vaughan, King seeking Genoa Twp. trustee seat

The Genoa Township Board of Trustees will have a new member in 2020.

Current Vice Chairperson Frank Dantonio’s term expires on Dec. 31, 2019. Vying for his seat are Larry King and Renee Vaughan. The winner will join Chair Karl R. Gebhardt and Trustee Connie M. Goodman on the board.

The Gazette asked the candidates for information about themselves, and here are their responses, in alphabetical order.

Larry King: “My name is Larry King, and I am 63 years old. I was the co-owner of Capital Lighting, Inc. for 25 years, where I employed 62 people. As a former business owner, I understand what it takes to meet payroll, balance the books, and plan for the future. My wife, Julie, and I have been married 40 joyful years and have lived in Genoa Township for 25 of those years. Four generations of our family call Genoa home, from my mother to our grandchildren.

“The safety and welfare of Genoa Township residents is of paramount importance to me. Ensuring that our police, fire and EMS services remain based here in Genoa Township is critical. As township trustee, I will work to ensure that our safety services remain close to home and are robust enough to protect our community and the lives of the citizens of Genoa Township.

“Development and the traffic it brings with it is a major issue. As Genoa Township trustee, I will work to ensure that our zoning resolution is enforced and no shortcuts are given to developers on projects that could lead to higher density development.

“As trustee, I will put my business experience to work for my fellow citizens, providing sound fiscal management for Genoa Township.”

For more information, visit: www.LarryKingForGenoa.com or email LarryKingForGenoa@gmail.com.

Renee Vaughan: An eight-year resident of Genoa Township, Renee Vaughan, 48, has been married to her husband, Bob, for 22 years. They have three children. She is currently a GED teacher at the Godman Guild and a special education teacher for 15 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in special education, master’s degree in special education with a supervisory certificate, and principal certification. She lists her qualifications as: 2018 Referendum Co-Chair; NoThanksCVS Committee member; Church board member for three years; HOA Board member for four years; Currently a Fire/EMS/Rescue Committee Member, and a Olentangy Orange Baseball Booster Board Member.

“Shortly after moving to Genoa Township, I became involved in the community by joining the NoThanksCVS committee. It did not take me long to realize that the local representatives were not listening to the residents. I have always believed that the majority of residents like the rural feel of Genoa Township and want to keep it that way. Last November, 76.5% of voters confirmed my belief by overturning the approval of two trustees for high-density development on Oxbow Road and Tussic Street Road. I decided to place my name on the ballot, because I feel that residents are not being represented at the local level.

“The most critical issue facing Genoa Township is irresponsible development. Residents have been telling me that they are tired of irresponsible growth. I, along with many other residents, have been speaking at township meetings for over six years asking for responsible development, but people are telling me that they are tired of their voices falling on deaf ears. Additionally, the schools are feeling the growing pains of over-development and are continually asking for more tax dollars. Increased traffic congestion is the direct result of over-development.

“It is important to approve smart development so schools are not overburdened with rapid growth. Increasing the township population with high-density developments strains our safety services, and burdens our infrastructure. Taxes increase with growth. When elected trustee, I plan to implement tax dollars conservatively and approve responsible development to limit the tax burden on residents.”

For more information, visit https://www.vaughanforgenoa.com/ or email vaughanforgenoa@gmail.com.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

