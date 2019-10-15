Fixing Genoa Twp. roads

The unincorporated portion of Genoa Township is seeking a property tax replacement and increase for roads and bridges in the Nov. 5 election.

The levy, as stated on the ballot, would “replace 1.1 mills, increase 1 mill, final rate 2.1 mills, 5 years, commencing 2019, first due 2020.” It would be for the “general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads and bridges.”

According to Genoa Township, “The estimated property tax revenue produced is estimated to be $2,270,770 annually over the five-year term. Property owners can expect to pay $6.125 per month ($73.50 annually) per $100,000 valuation should the levy be passed by voters. A property valued by the Delaware County Auditor at $320,000 can expect to pay $19.60 per month ($235.20 annually).”

The current roads and bridges levy expires Dec. 31. The 1.1 mills equates to $33.44 for each $100,000 valuation. The average home in the township is valued at $320,000; so the levy currently cost that owner $110.22 annually. The 2.1 mills would mean $73.50 for each $100,000 valuation; or $235.20 for an average home in Genoa.

In a recent Genoa Township newsletter, Trustee Connie M. Goodman provided information on the levy.

“Maintenance of roads is more than just fixing potholes, plowing and salting,” Goodman wrote. “It also includes repair of culverts, drainage problems, and unfunded government mandates such as maintaining ADA ramps. Traffic is partially responsible for wear and tear on roads, but so are other influences such as age, initial construction criteria as set by Delaware County, and the weather – both extreme heat or cold have negative effects. Trustees agreed unanimously that 1.1 mills are insufficient to maintain our roads as funds have consistently been diverted from planned projects to pay for unexpected and emergency repairs.”

Goodman added an ad hoc levy committee of residents with engineering and mathematical expertise “was formed to research past expenditures, the current state of our roads, future projections and, ultimately, to make a recommendation to the trustees of a levy millage amount.”

The committee recommended “that 2.7 mills were needed to bring our roads to ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ condition over the next 20 years,” Goodman wrote. “After discussion by the trustees, a compromise was reached, and a five-year roads and bridges levy for 2.1 mills was placed on the Nov. 5 ballot.”

For more information on the levy, visit www.GenoaTwp.com/RoadLevy.

Genoa Township spokeswoman Leslie Strader stated that two projects — Mt. Royal at Old 3C and the Freeman/Worthington road intersection — are being handled by the Delaware County Engineer’s Office and would not be applicable to the road levy. In addition, a bridge replacement on Harlem Road (between Woodtown and Sunbury roads) is also a county project.

A map of all road construction projects in the township can be viewed at www.GenoaTwp.com/Roads.

Also on the ballot in Genoa, incumbent Patrick M. Myers is running unopposed for township fiscal officer with a full term commencing April 1, 2020.

Early in-person voting is taking place at the Early Voting Center, 2079 U.S. Highway 23 N., Delaware, now through 2 p.m. Nov. 4. On election day, all polls will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Absentee voting by mail began Oct. 8, and ballot submissions must be postmarked by Nov. 4.

