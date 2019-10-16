Career center inducts new members to HOF

The Delaware Area Career Center inducted three alumni into its Hall of Fame last week during a ceremony at the Consolidated Campus.

On Oct. 10, in front of hundreds of area business leaders, Cindy Dinovo, Adam Paisie, and Ryan Keener were honored for their professional success, along with their dedication to giving back to both their profession and the community, the career center reported.

The Delaware Area Career Center accepts nominations for the Hall of Fame every five years. The base criteria to be nominated for the Hall of Fame include having graduated at least 10 years ago or more, taking an active role in DACC as a student, excelling in their career, and giving back by contributing to their industry or their community.

The nominations are then run through a selection committee made up of leaders in the community. The 2019 Selection Committee consisted of Vice President of the United Way of Delaware Ohio Barb Lyon, City of Delaware Fire Chief John Donahue, ABC6 reporter Tom Bosco, Delaware County Commissioner Jeff Benton, and President of the Delaware County Foundation Marlene Casini.

“The job of our selection committee was to take the nominations of all of those outstanding alumni and determine who has really gone above and beyond to push themselves and rise to the top,” said DACC Principal Jim Gaskill. “We want our current students to look up to our Hall of Fame members and see a future they can strive for. Our Hall of Fame members are living examples of what a DACC student can accomplish.”

Dinovo, a graduate of the class of 1977, is the clerk of Delaware Municipal Court. She was awarded the 2018 Clerk of the Year Award by her peers. In addition to her professional associations, she serves her community as a member of the Delaware County Agricultural Society, Farm Bureau, Delaware and Sunbury/Big Walnut Chamber of Commerce, Delaware County Criminal Justice Association, and has served on the DACC Law Enforcement Advisory Board.

Paisie graduated in 1999, and after spending time working the private sector, returned to the DACC as one of two engineering technology instructors. He played an integral role in building the engineering program at the career center and utilizing grant money to build a strong three-year pathway that is helping many students narrow down their college interests and leading them toward in-demand careers.

After graduating in 2003, Keener went on to obtain his Bachelor of Science and Master of Architecture degrees from The Ohio State University’s Knowlton School of Architecture. His work has been printed in a number of publications, including “Columbus Re:Defined” for Blostein/Overly Architects and “Building a Green Generation” for The Ohio State University: News in Engineering. He is currently an architectural associate at Mode Architects in German Village.

Photos of the inductees will be displayed in the halls of the newly renovated DACC campus. Nominations for the next DACC Hall of Fame induction will be accepted in the spring of 2024.

Three alumni were inducted into the Delaware Area Career Center’s Hall of Fame on Oct. 10 after a lengthy selection process. Pictured, left to right, are Ryan Keener, Cindy Dinovo and Adam Paisie. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_Hall-of-Fame-Group.jpg Three alumni were inducted into the Delaware Area Career Center’s Hall of Fame on Oct. 10 after a lengthy selection process. Pictured, left to right, are Ryan Keener, Cindy Dinovo and Adam Paisie. Kendall Koberna | Delaware Area Career Center

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.