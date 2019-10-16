County officials appoint Crew as acting treasurer

In the wake of Delaware County Treasurer Jon Peterson’s sudden passing Thursday, Oct. 10, the Delaware County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Monday to appoint G. Douglas Crew to serve as acting treasurer.

According to a county press release, Crew, who currently serves as deputy treasurer and director of Delinquent Tax Services, joined the treasurer’s office 10 years ago at the request of Peterson. Prior to moving to Delaware County, Crew served as the assistant director of Legislative Affairs in the State Attorney General’s Office. Before that, he served in the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office.

Commissioner Barb Lewis, president of the board, said she and her fellow commissioners felt Crew’s experience with the treasurer’s office, coupled with his “strong financial background,” would create a seamless transitional period during a critical time of the fiscal year.

“I felt very strongly that we should have someone from the team,” she said. “Doug is that perfect person to assume the acting treasurer’s duty.”

Commissioner Jeff Benton brought attention to the fact that Crew has been with the office for 10 years and has gained experience through many of the important and critical functions of the office.

“He has a good investment team behind him to manage the investments,” Benton said. “I think he’ll fill in fine, and he’ll work well with the other (county) offices. I think this is a good interim appointment.”

Commissioner Gary Merrell said, after having a discussion with Crew, he thought he would do an excellent job of filling in during the 45-day interim period.

“I believe he has the support of his staff, and I think we’ll be well served in the county,” Merrell said.

Ohio Revised Code dictates that the board of county commissioners is to appoint an acting officer to fill the duties of a vacated county office of more than 40 days prior to the next general election for the office. The acting officer will serve no less than five days and no more than 45 days.

Since Peterson was a Republican, the Delaware County Republican Party’s Central Committee must appoint a successor who will complete the remainder of Peterson’s term expiring Sept. 5, 2021.

With that said, the Delaware County Republican Party posted notice of accepting applications to fill the unexpired term of Delaware County treasurer.

According to a press release from the county GOP, registered Republicans seeking the appointment by the Central Committee must undergo the application process of meeting with the screening sub-committee. Failure to meet with the sub-committee will disqualify the applicant from the possibility of the appointment.

Interested Republicans must request a screening packet by contacting the Delaware County Republican Party Screening Sub-Committee Chairman Tom Foos via email at tfoos@armadausa.com no later than 5 p.m., Oct. 22.

According to Karl Gebhardt, Delaware County Republican Party chair, the Central Committee will vote on the appointee during a special meeting tentatively scheduled for Nov. 21.

The treasurer’s office will appear on the March 17, 2020 primary ballot for the term beginning Sept. 6, 2021.

For more information about the Delaware County Treasurer’s Office, visit https://treasurer.co.delaware.oh.us/.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_Delaware-County-Logo_F.jpg

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.