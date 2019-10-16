Two vying for clerk of municipal court

Come Nov. 5, voters will decide between incumbent Cindy Dinovo (R) or Emma Jones (D) for clerk of Delaware Municipal Court.

Dinovo began her first term as Delaware Municipal Court clerk Jan. 1, 2008, and she is seeking her third term in the position.

Dinovo’s biography states she is a member of the Ohio Association of Municipal and County Court Clerks for which she serves as trustee and conference chair. She is recognized by her peers for her extraordinary dedication and service in which she earned the 2018 Clerk of the Year Award.

Dinovo holds membership in the Ohio Association of Court Administrators and the National Association of Court Managers for which she is actively involved. At the local level, she is a member of the Delaware County Agricultural Society, Farm Bureau, Delaware and Sunbury/Big Walnut Chamber of Commerce and Delaware County Criminal Justice Association. She serves on the Delaware Area Career Center Law Enforcement Advisory Board, and she previously served as Delaware City Council clerk and has also worked for Delaware City Schools.

Dinovo, who is endorsed by the Delaware County Republican Party and The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 56, said in a previous interview that with the constant change in the laws and court procedures, she is always learning new things, which keeps the job exciting.

“It’s a continual learning process,” she said. “I learn something new all the time.”

In a previous interview, Dinovo said as a clerk, she has made a lot of technological improvements that allow the public greater access to court records. She said her office is now working toward the ability to file municipal court cases online through eFile.

Dinovo added one of her greatest accomplishment as clerk is working with the Ohio Department of Safety in downloading citations from the Ohio Highway Patrol, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, and Genoa Police Department. She mentioned that the Delaware and Powell police departments are considering becoming part of the system as well.

Another accomplishment Dinovo considers a milestone in her career was working with the Delaware County Bank, now First Commonwealth Bank, on Positive Pay which flags a fraudulent check when it is presented for payment.

To learn more about Dinovo, follower her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Cindy-Dinovo-Clerk-of-Court-243937016347416/.

Jones, a self-employed court-appointed public defender in the Delaware Municipal Court, said she believes she could “improve upon the administrative process that affects the integrity and efficiency of the court.”

“With our county’s dramatic population growth, I see an opportunity to meet the needs and challenges of our diverse citizens,” she said. “I have spent my time ensuring that each of my clients has equal and just representation before the law.”

Jones believes that her unique skill set will allow her to manage the different personalities of court staff while ensuring that all of her tasks are completed effectively. She also looks to increase accountability within the Delaware Municipal Court.

According to a press release provided by Jones, she advocates for youth and others in need of competent defense with a practice centered around juvenile law, predominantly as a guardian ad litem for abused and neglected children in Delaware and Franklin counties. She represents juveniles in delinquency matters, parents of children who are wards of the state, and adults charged with misdemeanors and felonies.

Jones is also a guardian for elderly adults in probate court, a court-qualified mediator, and an experienced public defender within the Delaware Municipal Court. She holds two advanced degrees, a Master of Business Administration and a Juris Doctorate, both from Case Western Reserve University. After graduating, she spent over three decades working in the finance, administration, and human resources sectors.

Jones contends that despite her many years of experience in banking, law, and management, her useful job was “working at McDonald’s in high school where I learned customer service skills and how to deal with people who were tired, hungry, and upset.”

For more information regarding Emma Jones’ campaign follow her on https://www.facebook.com/VoteEmmaJones/or visit her website: https://www.voteemmajones.com/.

