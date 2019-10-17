Local teen receives Eagle Scout Award

Patrick Means was presented with Scouting’s highest rank, that of Eagle Scout, during a ceremony held Aug. 18 at the Delaware Township Hall.

Means is the son of Timothy and Julie Means of Lewis Center, and he is a member of Troop 249, chartered by St. Mary Church. His scoutmaster is Rob Gabel.

In order to achieve the rank of Eagle, Means had to earn 21 merit badges and show leadership by planning, developing, and completing a community service project. For his project, Means hosted a career fair at St. Mary School in Delaware. The middle school students met with over 15 career day participants to learn about future career options.

Means attends Bishop Watterson High School where he is active in marching band, concert band, jazz band and Latin Club.

In addition to Scouting, Means is also involved in St. Mary Church and works at Kroger.

