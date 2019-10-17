New Beginnings UMC breaks ground

Construction is underway on a 6,000-square-foot church for New Beginnings United Methodist Church at 2163 state Route 37 E., Delaware. The new church will be completed in early 2020, the 163rd anniversary year of the founding of New Beginnings in 1857.

The new church will be located on 19.6 acres, just 1.5 miles from New Beginnings’ former East William Street location, where the church had been located since 1873.

With a sanctuary, gathering area, and three classrooms, the new church is the next phase of development for the property. Services are currently held in the pavilion, and the property also holds a garage, a walking and jogging trail, and a retention pond.

“We’ve been holding open-air services in the pavilion since we developed the property in 2017,” said Pastor Dave Carter. “We need more room for a growing congregation, new activities, and community partnerships. There are transitions taking place in the lives of our congregation, and Delaware is a growing city, so it’s a perfect time to build a new space that supports the needs of our current and future members, as well as the community.”

The building is under construction by Lehman Daman Construction Services of the Rudolph Libbe Group in Westerville.

“It’s a totally different philosophy to ministry. In addition to worship, we have the passion and vision to use this site to help make a difference in our community,” Carter said.

The church will welcome congregation and community members to use the fitness features, attend bible study, and host meetings and events. Future plans include further site improvements and the development of a 501c3 to partner with not-for-profit businesses, Carter said.

