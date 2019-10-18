Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area coming to Powell

Back in May, the Powell City Council Development Committee directed city staff to prepare the application for a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in downtown Powell.

On Tuesday, that DORA was officially established as council unanimously approved the ordinance.

The district will stretch north and south from Ill Mannered Brewing Co. on Grace Drive to the southernmost part of the Village Green Park, and east and west from Beech Ridge Drive to Monte Carlo Italian Kitchen on West Olentangy Street.

The DORA will only be in place for special events, according to the application. “All host entities for special events are required to develop and submit for approval a public health and safety plan along with their special event application,” the application states.

Once the host entity submits its health and safety plan along with its event application, city staff will review the proposed plan before potentially issuing a permit to establish a DORA.

Beer, wine, and liquor drinks will all be permitted in the designated areas as part of the DORA. Beverages from other businesses will not be permitted where alcohol is being sold, but the drinks will be allowed in shops.

Event organizers will be required to pay for special duty officers or overtime for public service or safety workers if necessary to ensure adequate health, public, and safety requirements. Powell’s police chief will dictate whether a particular event needs additional police officers, which would be at the expense of the event organizer.

Additionally, the police chief will determine the type of cups and markings to be used within the DORA.

Events suggested in the application as potential DORA events include the Community Bonfire in October, Powell Festival in June, farmers’ markets throughout the summer, and the Mystery Night Out and Cruise-In events in August.

Councilman Brian Lorenz praised the work of city staff and fellow councilman Frank Bertone, who chairs the Development Committee, for laying the groundwork for the DORA.

“This is going to be a really, really great thing for the city,” Lorenz said. “I’m excited for this to be implemented. It just really helps to bring people downtown and invigorate our businesses.”

Mayor Jon Bennehof said that while he is in favor of the DORA, he has concerns about the infrastructure within the DORA district, such as the sidewalks and lighting.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_Powell-stacked-1.jpg

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.