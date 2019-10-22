‘The Crucible’ opens Friday

The Delaware Hayes Thespians have been hard at work preparing for the high school’s upcoming production of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.”

One of the leads of the show, Hailey Wright, a senior, said Thursday the cast is working with costumers and the crew to get the sets, lighting, and outfits ready for the performances set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26. Wright, who plays Elizabeth Proctor, said she couldn’t wait for audiences to see the dramatics in the show.

On Thursday, Director Mark Tegtmeier was making adjustments to the beginnings and ends of scenes, to get all the transitions of characters and furniture right.

“We’re right at the point where we lock everything in and have an excellent show,” he said.

Tegtmeier added he’s excited for the community to see the show, and he’s been impressed with all the new talent this year.

“We have some new faces this year, but they are rising to the occasion,” he said. “I have been energized by the students’ abilities to transform into the historic characters of the Salem Witch Trials. The city of Delaware has been a strong and supportive community of the arts programs where students are able to make great strides in their performances.”

Tegtmeier praised the work of costumers Chase Glassburn and Faith Crim, who rented or created all the costumes for the cast.

“The challenge has been staying period but also trying to make it Hayes,” Glassburn, a senior, said. “Everyone knows ‘The Crucible’ and the witch trials, but we want to give it a thoughtful twist.”

Crim, also a senior, agreed, adding another challenge has been creating individual costumes in a period where many people wore the same clothes.

“It’s about finding the little differences in each costume to fit the individual character,” Crim said.

Sophomore Jake Stein is playing Danforth in the show. He’s a newcomer to theater but said he’s already formed bonds with the cast.

“We’re all working together,” Stein said. “It’s interesting, the family bond that we’ve formed. We were all cautious about what we’re doing, but then we got more into it. We put in the work, and we’re hoping to put on a great show. What we have here at Hayes is special. You won’t find this at just any school in Ohio or around the country.”

Junior Rena Ouyang said Thursday that with only a week before the performances, she’s getting the normal amount of nerves but is more excited to be performing in a drama.

“I’m a little bit nervous, but that’s normal,” said Ouyang, who plays Mary Warren in the show. “I’m having pre-show jitters, but I think we’re doing pretty well so far. I think it’s kind of cool that we are doing a show that is not a comedy. It impacts the audience in a different away. It’ll be moving people, emotionally. It’s super intense.”

Kaya Ferrell, a sophomore, is also thrilled to be performing in a drama.

“Hayes always does a comedy, so I’m excited to see how dramatic we get to be,” said Ferrell, who plays Susanna Walcott.

Sophomore Teagan Knutson plays Mercy Lewis in the show, and she’s looking forward to one aspect of the drama in particular.

“I’m super excited to show how crazy all the teenage girls are and the lengths that everyone goes to to save themselves,” Knutson said.

Senior student Maddie Hatton plays one of the antagonists, Abigail Williams.

“I feel pretty good,” Hatton said. “Things are coming together. I’m not nervous, but I’m getting butterflies of excitement. Come see the show!”

Tickets are only available at the door and are $9 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.

Mary Warren (left, played by Rena Ouyang) breaks down in tears after discussing the ongoing witch trials with Elizabeth Proctor (right, played by Hailey Wright) during a rehearsal in the Hayes auditorium Thursday afternoon. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_DSC_0163.jpg Mary Warren (left, played by Rena Ouyang) breaks down in tears after discussing the ongoing witch trials with Elizabeth Proctor (right, played by Hailey Wright) during a rehearsal in the Hayes auditorium Thursday afternoon. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Abigail Williams (kneeling in red, played by Maddie Hatton) and Betty Parris (in black on left, played by Rachel White) accuse numerous individuals of witchcraft in the opening moments of the Hayes High School Production of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.” The cast, including Hayden Milewsky as Reverend Parris (left) and Jackson Collins as Rev. John Hale (right), were hard at work last week working on scene transitions and polishing the show. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_DSC_0224.jpg Abigail Williams (kneeling in red, played by Maddie Hatton) and Betty Parris (in black on left, played by Rachel White) accuse numerous individuals of witchcraft in the opening moments of the Hayes High School Production of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.” The cast, including Hayden Milewsky as Reverend Parris (left) and Jackson Collins as Rev. John Hale (right), were hard at work last week working on scene transitions and polishing the show. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

