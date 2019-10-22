Veterans spearhead local Wreaths Across America event

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 will hold a Wreaths Across America event at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware.

The ceremony will be held in the Veterans West area of the cemetery. The public is invited to attend, and volunteers are encouraged to help assist with the placing of wreaths on the graves of veterans.

The goal of the local VVA chapter is to place a wreath on every veteran’s grave. According to organizers, there are approximately 3,000 such graves in Oak Grove and St. Mary cemeteries on South Sandusky Street.

To date, several local businesses and organizations, including Meijer, the Fraternal Order of Eagles #376, and Snyder Funeral Homes, have donated funds toward the purchase of wreaths.

Wreaths are $15 each, and for every two wreaths purchased (total number ordered, not per individual order) through the local VVA chapter, it receives a third wreath for free through Wreaths Across America. Purchasers may designate wreaths in honor or memory of someone and/or designate specific grave placement.

Wreaths may be ordered online via VVA1095 Wreaths Across America web page at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/oh1044 up until Nov. 25. An order form can also be requested by emailing DCVVA1095@gmail.com.

If ordering online isn’t an option, the local VVA chapter will be participating in the November First Friday celebration in downtown Delaware. The group will have order forms available at its booth.

Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 recently accepted a $1,500 donation from the Fraternal Order of Eagles #376. The funds will be used to purchase wreaths that will be placed on the graves of local veterans. Pictured, left to right, are Ken Cox, Lee Closson, Michael Williams (Eagles secretary), Kenny Fink (Eagles commander), Merlin Reimer, Harold B. Wolford, John Crouse, Gary Bell and Dick Patrick.

