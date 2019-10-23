Making room for Conger expansion

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of two homes adjacent to Conger Elementary School Monday during its work session.

The property located at 312 E. Winter St. was purchased for $95,000, and the property at 303 E. William St. was purchased for $130,000. The funds for the purchases came from the 2019 bond issue passed by voters in May.

The homes were purchased to allow for future expansion at Conger Elementary as the population on the east side of Delaware continues to grow. The property at 301 E. William St. was purchased in September for $95,000.

Additionally, the board approved a contract with Geotechnical Consultants, Inc. to provide geotechnical services and testing for the construction projects that are part of the 2019 bond issue.

The board also approved a number of staffing changes, including the retirement of Marcia Jones, an administrative assistant at Schultz Elementary School as well as the resignations of Kelly Fowler, an administrative assistant at Hayes High School; Suzanne Hike, an administrative assistant at Hayes; Nga Phan, a cook/cashier at Smith Elementary School; and Mandy Waters, a technology specialist at Schultz.

The board signed off on the employment of Jacqueline Twine, a School-Aged-Child-Care assistant site manager at Woodward Elementary School.

Additionally, the board approved a contract with Boundless Behavioral Health, Inc. for educational services for the 2019-2020 school year, a contract with The Stepping Stones Group for speech therapy services during an employee’s leave of absence, as well as a contract with Pera Services, Inc, for school psychology evaluations and speech and language evaluations in Spanish as needed.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 18.

This property located at 312 E. Winter St. was purchased for $95,000 by the Delaware City Schools Board of Education Monday along with a property on East William Street. The properties are being purchased to make room for future expansions at Conger Elementary School. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_DSC_0325.jpg This property located at 312 E. Winter St. was purchased for $95,000 by the Delaware City Schools Board of Education Monday along with a property on East William Street. The properties are being purchased to make room for future expansions at Conger Elementary School. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Along with the property on East Winter Street, this property located at 303 E. William St. was purchased for $130,000 Monday. The adjacent property at 301 E. William St. was also purchased by the school board in September. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_DSC_0326.jpg Along with the property on East Winter Street, this property located at 303 E. William St. was purchased for $130,000 Monday. The adjacent property at 301 E. William St. was also purchased by the school board in September. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.