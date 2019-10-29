Trio vying for Kingston Twp. trustee seat

Three people are vying to be one of Kingston Township’s three trustees: Incumbent Dewey V. Akers, and challengers Jim Fedako and Nathan Hulick. Their full-term would begin on Jan. 1, 2020.

The Gazette contacted the candidates to provide information about themselves and why they wish to serve. Their responses are given in alphabetical order.

Dewey V. Akers: The incumbent did not respond to requests for information.

Jim Fedako: This challenger moved with his wife and children from Lewis Center to the township more than three years ago. A former two-term member of the Olentangy Local School Board of Education, he works for JPMorgan Chase as a technology relationship manager. Fedako has a degree in mathematics from the University of Pittsburgh and an Ohio Financial Accountability Certificate from the office of the Ohio Auditor of State.

Fedako was prompted to run because, “The township needs to improve how it handles the public’s tax dollars. The township has not had a clean audit in years. In addition, the township trustees have refused to participate in the Ohio Secretary of State’s Online Checkbook program.”

He said the most critical issues facing the township are :growth, fiscal accountability, and transparency.”

“I served on the Olentangy school board when rapid growth began, so I know how to work with other political entities, including the local schools, to effectively manage change. I will also work to bring greater transparency and accountability to township finances. Our taxpayers expect and deserve nothing less.”

Nathan Hulick: A self-employed certified public accountant, challenger Hulick, 44, has lived in the township since 2014 with his wife of 14 years, Dawn, and their 2-year-old son, Beckett. He writes, “After graduating from high school, I enlisted in the U.S. Navy and then graduated from The Ohio State University with a B.A. in Economics. I later attended Columbus State Community College to complete the educational requirements to obtain my CPA license.”

Hulick said he decided to run for office after one of the current trustees “dumped almost a million gallons of sewage sludge on the farm fields next to my house on Blue Church Road. When myself and many other township residents went to the township meeting to discuss this with the current trustees, we were shocked and upset with the extremely rude, unprofessional, and corrupt behavior of our elected officials.”

For more information, see the Facebook page Kingston Township Sludge.

Also on the ballot for Kingston residents, incumbent Fiscal Officer Greg Roy is running unopposed for a full-term starting April 1, 2020.

Berlin Township: On the ballot is a property tax issue (renewal — 2.98 mills, 5 years, commencing 2020, first due 2021). It is “for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings, or sites therefor, or sources of water supply and materials therefor, or the establishment and maintenance of line of fire alarm telegraph, or the payment of permanent, part-time, or volunteer firefighters or firefighting companies to operate the same, including payment of the firefighter employers’ contribution require under section 742.34 of the Revised Code, or the purchase of ambulance equipment, or the provision of ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services operated by a fire department or firefighting company.”

The fire department did not respond to requests for more information from The Gazette. However, on Oct. 20, the fire department hosted its annual open house. “The open house is an opportunity to visit with firefighters and paramedics to learn about the equipment fire trucks and ambulances carry and how it is used on an emergency scene,” states the township website.

Also on the ballot in Berlin Township, two incumbents are running unopposed. Trustee Ronald Bullard is running for a full term starting Jan. 1, 2020; and Fiscal Officer Claudia E. Smith is running for a full-term starting April 1, 2020.

Brown Township: On the ballot is a property tax issue (renewal — 2.5 mills, 5 years, commencing 2020, first due 2021), for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads. The township did not respond to requests for more information from The Gazette.

Also on the ballot in the township are three liquor options, two for Henmick Brewery and one for the Kilbourne Market.

