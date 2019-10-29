Sex offenders found in compliance

Recently, in a countywide operation, law enforcement and partners conducted 31 residential compliance checks on sex offenders and others on probation. The overwhelming majority were found to be in compliance: all of the sex offenders were found to be in compliance with their residency; and two arrests were made for other criminals for probation violations.

“Through the strong collaboration and great working relationships among local law enforcement agencies, these compliance checks have proven to be an invaluable asset to ensure offender compliance with mandated residence reporting,” said Mark Taglione, deputy chief probation officer with Delaware County Adult Court Services. “This joint effort promotes public safety and reminds those ordered to govern themselves appropriately.”

Participating in this collaborative effort were Delaware County Adult Court Services, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Delaware Police Department, and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are blessed in Delaware County to have multiple agencies working together every day,” said Val Hooper, the Sex Offender Registry coordinator at the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. “It is because we communicate on a regular basis with one another that we’re able to have these highly successful operations.”

All sex offenders in Ohio are required to register with their local sheriff’s office for varying amounts of time due to severity of the crime. To learn more about the Sex Offender Registry and to sign up to receive e-mail alerts when an offender moves into your area, visit: http://www.sheriffalerts.com/cap_main.php?office=55217.

Pictured are law enforcement officials performing a residential compliance check.

Submitted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

