Scioto Twp. upgrades fire engine

During its annual Halloween Open House from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, and annual Fish Fry from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, the Scioto Township Fire Department will display its newest piece of equipment — a 2020 Pierce rescue truck. According to Fire Chief Marvin McIntire, the $625,000 apparatus went into service Oct. 1 and has been on three runs. The new apparatus replaced a 1991 International rescue truck that served the community for 29 years.

