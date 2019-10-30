Knapp faces challengers in Orange Twp.

On Nov. 5, voters in Orange Township will decide whether incumbent Lisa Knapp will remain a trustee in 2020 or if one of her challengers — former township trustee Rob Quigley or newcomer Ben Grumbles — will occupy the seat.

• Knapp,who has lived in the township since 1998, was employed by the township for 13 years before serving two consecutive terms as a trustee. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Organizational Communication from Otterbein University.

Knapp said she believes her combined total of 21 years of township experience qualifies her as the best candidate for trustee.

“I have attended over 2,500 township meetings. (I) have the greatest understanding of township finances, and (I’m) experienced in all departments,” her biography states. “I put a stop to the shady financial issues experienced over the past decade.”

Knapp said while employed by the township, she was prompted to run as a trustee candidate because she claims that the township was “dysfunctional.” She cites poor service, employees that were uninvested, “a complete lack of financial oversight,” and fighting among trustees and employees as the reasons for the dysfunction.

“I have worked relentlessly to overcome the dysfunction,” she said. “We are now finally on the right track working together as a team …”

Knapp believes that maintaining a productive and cooperative climate within the township’s day-to-day business is “imperative.”

“It’s imperative that we maintain the current, balanced dynamic of the board and staff in order to continue the rapid progress Orange Township has experienced over the past two years,” she said. “If it isn’t broken, why take a huge step backward to fix it?”

To learn more about Knapp, visit https://www.facebook.com/LisaFaithKnappTrustee/.

• Quigley, a former trustee for eight years, is employed by Experian Health as a director of product management. His other leadership titles have been vice president of product strategy, a marketing manager, strategic business development and a U.S. Army Military intelligence analyst.

Quigley earned a Master of Business Administration, with a focus on leadership, from Franklin University and an undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University. He said he is running for township trustee because “Orange Township is a great, family-oriented community” that his family is proud to call it home.

“As a father, husband, and veteran, I have a commitment to service, leadership, and community, from coaching sports to volunteering at community events,” he said. “I am passionate about investing in Orange Township and keeping it the strong community we love.”

Quigley said when he has talked with residents, he finds that their main concerns are taxes and ensuring the township’s budget is managed efficiently, all the while managing growth effectively and maintaining a sense of community and improving the infrastructure to alleviate traffic issues.

“As a former trustee, I have experience working with community leaders to be proactive in developing solutions to address these areas,” he said. “With a focus on proper economic development, my goal is to alleviate the tax burden while maintaining the investment in the community.

“I will also be proactive in working with our sheriff’s office to bring more coverage to the township,” he added.

To learn more about Quigley, visit https://www.facebook.com/Robert.Quigley/.

• Grumbles is a strategic programs manager with the Department of Defense (DoD) with formal training and certifications in both Lean and Six Sigma continuous process improvement methodologies. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in finance from The Ohio State University. He is also the state lead for Flags for Fallen Heroes.

Grumbles said the township is a promising community with attributes that attract families, including his own.

“My decision to run is rooted in ensuring that it does not change despite the out of control growth we have faced over the last decade,” he said. “My professional background in strategic management with the DoD and extensive experience leading change in large operations uniquely qualifies me to move our community forward on a more balanced and stable path.”

In Grumbles’ view, the main issue is a tax base imbalance. He claims residents are paying 80% of the taxes for roads, schools and safety services, while commercial business is paying 17% and 3% for utilities.

“To fix our tax base and gain control of growth, we must develop a realistic vision or goal and leverage smart economic development to achieve it,” he said. “The Comprehensive Plan, completed in 2018, is rooted in resident feedback and serves as an ideal starting point. From there we must develop a more efficient zoning process and procedure that facilitates those goals.

“I have experience setting goals, implementing plans, and building critical relationships that can move our community forward.”

To learn more about Grumbles, visit https://www.facebook.com/gowithgrumbles/.

