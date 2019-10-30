‘Good Deeds’ team schedules workshops

Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. So when Delaware County Clerk of Courts Natalie Fravel, Court of Common Pleas Probate Judge David Hejmanowski, and County Recorder Melissa Jordan began planning to implement “Good Deeds” in Delaware County, they first took a cue from a handful of other counties in Ohio who had done the same.

The team had no idea just how popular the program would become. In August, the “Good Deeds” team presented to the public for the first time, and it was standing room only. In addition to presenting to smaller groups, two larger November events are scheduled for the public.

“Good Deeds” is designed to prepare residents to: designate beneficiaries on and transfer titles into survivorship for all titled vehicles, locate and identify the type of Real Estate deed they have, and connect them with local attorneys who can help them prepare a real estate survivorship deed for a flat fee of $100.

“Ultimately, the idea is to give folks good information about appropriate estate planning when it comes to their homes, titles, deeds, motor vehicles and the transfer of those properties through the recorder’s office. When the inevitable happens, they are better prepared for the transition for their loved ones,” Hejmanowski said.

Jordan, Fravel, and Hejmanowski have garnered significant interest from fellow elected officials across Ohio who have heard about how successful the program is in Delaware County. So, the “Good Deeds” team decided to hold a “How To” for their fellow elected officials on Oct. 28 in Delaware County.

The “Good Deeds” team addressed elected officials from numerous other Ohio counties on how they have successfully implemented “Good Deeds” in Delaware County.

“What it comes down to is our current county elected officials in Delaware County all have the same goal – cost effective and accessible good government for our residents,” Jordan said. “Good Deeds is an example of three elected officials collaborating so residents benefit in a tangible way. That’s what we’re elected to do.”

Fravel added, “The goal is to equip our colleagues with a workable template they can modify and implement in their home counties. We want all Ohioans to understand the importance of planning ahead in this way and we are excited so many other counties are making plans to attend this informative event.”

The “Good Deeds” team has the following events scheduled:

• Monday, Nov. 4 at Olentangy High School, 675 Lewis Center Road, Lewis Center (RSVP by Oct. 31 for either session: 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.)

• Monday, Nov. 25 at Big Walnut High School, 555 S. Old 3C Road, Sunbury (RSVP by Nov. 21 for either session: 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.)

To RSVP, please email Jordan at mjordan@co.delaware.oh.us by the date above with the following information: (1) Names of attendees; (2) Date, Location and Time you will attend in the subject line of the email; (3) Name/s and Address on any deed filed in Delaware County that you want printed for event. Please include approximate year deed was filed.

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact The Delaware Gazette newsroom at 740-413-0900. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

