SWCD to host open house Nov. 19

Autumn brings fall colors, football games, apple cider and the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) Supervisor Election and Open House. Tuesday, Nov. 19 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), marks the date for which the public can visit our office and learn about our many accomplishments for the year. Light refreshments will be served.

This year serves as an auspicious one for our organization, as the Delaware SWCD celebrates its diamond anniversary, having formed 75 years ago. My, how things have changed in that 75-year timeframe! Coinciding with the birth of the SWCD concept 75 years ago, sunscreen and digital calculators were invented. In 1944, a loaf of bread was 10 cents, while a gallon of gas was 15 cents. In the thick of World War II, the D-Day invasion landed in Normandy, while stateside, more families were planting “Victory Gardens,” doing their part for the war. Nearly 20% of the U.S. population was engaged in agriculture as an industry in 1944 (compared to 2% today).

While fun and fellowship result at the annual open house, there is a serious component to the meeting, too. Ohio’s 88 soil and water conservation districts are led by five local board members who are the key to the success of the district. These selfless volunteers serve three-year terms and provide leadership and motivation to the SWCD staff. The election of board members, conducted annually by the Ohio Soil & Water Conservation Commission in accordance with Chapter 940 of the Ohio Revised Code, remains a vital part of the fabric of the SWCD mission. Because the SWCD is a government entity, these board members are public officials, following the same rules and guidelines as those elected during general elections.

Delaware SWCD’s current board members are Sue Cunningham, Steve Sheets, Dan Lane, Mike Hope and Ted Colflesh. Cunningham and Colflesh are seeking re-election, and Randy Leienberger rounds out the certified candidates seeking one of the two vacant seats on the ballot. Several avenues exist for eligible voters to cast a ballot: in person at the District office (located at 557-A Sunbury Road in Delaware); or by requesting an absentee ballot. Biographical information about the candidates and details about who may vote and how to vote can be found at: https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/. Please remember to vote, and we hope to see you at our open house!

Kim Marshall is the communication specialist for the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to www.soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us.

