Weather postpones ceremony for new police station

Genoa Township’s groundbreaking ceremony for a new police station was canceled due to inclement weather Thursday, Oct. 31. The event would have marked the start of construction for the 16,387-square-foot facility designed by Horne and King Architects located on the northwest corner of Big Walnut Road and state Route 3. The event comes after nearly two years of planning, beginning with the formation of a committee to guide the project.

“Genoa Township residents care deeply for the police department as evidenced by the 68% of voters who chose to approve the bond levy funding this building’s construction,” said Art Reitz, a township resident and committee member. “A great deal of effort went into touring other police stations and researching best practices to ensure a suitable space was created for their important work.”

During the 12-month construction period, the police department will continue to operate out of its current facility, a 40-year-old building originally used as a park shelter. Bids to construct the new building were received from seven companies; the approved bid was submitted by Gutknecht Construction.

“Every member of the police department is extremely grateful to our residents and administration for their overwhelming support for this project,” said Police Chief Stephen Gammill. “This new police facility will provide our personnel with the resources to deliver an even higher level of services to our community. The new training room will allow us to increase training for our officers and provide for extra space for community meetings and events.”

Motorists should expect more traffic near the project site at Big Walnut Road and state Route 3. Construction is expected to take 12 months. The Genoa Township Police Department looks forward to hosting a public ribbon cutting ceremony this time next year for residents to tour the building they made possible.

Updates on the construction of the new police station are chronicled on the township’s website at www.GenoaTwp.com/PoliceStation.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_Genoa-Township.jpeg

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by Genoa Township.

Information for this story was provided by Genoa Township.