Schultz holds costume parade

Freddy Krueger, Michael Jackson, Captain Marvel, The Terminator, and Chipmunks front-man Alvin were just a few of the many characters that paraded down the halls of Schultz Elementary School in Delaware Thursday for the annual Halloween celebration.

Students at Schultz did spooky activities and paraded down each wing of the school and the gym, where hundreds of parents were waiting to take photos.

Social Skills Specialist Anna Wildermuth said she really enjoys the seasonal event at Schultz.

“I really like seeing how excited they get to show off their costumes,” she said. “I don’t have any kids, so this is a lot of fun.”

She added it’s exciting to see what costumes are going to be most popular each year.

“It’s fun to see the trends,” Wildermuth said.

One of the most unique costumes in the parade belonged to second grader Ellie Hess, who had headphones on and was wearing straps keeping two foam turn tables at her waist. Hess said she and her mom made the whole costume, and she was excited to march in the parade and show it off.

“It’s really cool,” Hess said. “It’s not heavy at all.”

Another costume that received a lot of attention belong to Alex Maglott, a third-grader, who donned a hair piece, facial hair, glasses, and a cane to play an old man. He said much of the costume came in a kit, but the cane and pipe he had to get himself.

“It’s a little fun. I just like it,” Maglott said. “It felt great (showing off the costume) and made me feel nice.”

Cohen Price, a fourth grader, dressed up as Foxy from “Five Nights at Freddy’s” and said he enjoyed the whole day.

“I like the parade and games,” Price said. “It’s fun dressing up to scare people and trick them.”

Fourth grader Bailey Miesse had an unusual inspiration for her costume.

“I’m dressed like a nerd,” Bailey said, wearing a checkered shirt, long socks, and glasses. “My brother used to be a nerd, so I got the idea from him. I thought it’d be fun and cute. I like Halloween, because we get to express what we like and who we want to be.”

Dominic Harms, a fourth grader, said his costume was a “Cold War” fighter pilot, and he bought the flight suit off eBay.

“It said it was a World War II costume, but it’s got these helicopter patches so that’s wrong,” Harms said. The suit also had patches for “Top Gun,” another dead giveaway, according to Harms, who said he hasn’t even seen “Top Gun.”

The students said their favorite costume of the day was one of their classmates dressed as Marshmello, a DJ who performed a concert in “Fortnite,” a game popular with children, earlier this year.

In Susan Ustaszewski’s class, students wrapped up classmates as mummies using toilet paper.

“All the teachers were talking last year and I thought this would be a fun game,” Ustaszewski said.

She said she always enjoys the students’ reactions to the holiday.

“I like seeing kids enjoy it so much,” Ustaszewski said.

She said her favorite costume was her student Kalib Pelletier-Harris, who came dressed as Michael Jackson in “Smooth Criminal.”

Pelletier-Harris said he likes the song and thought it’d be a fun costume.

He added that he was looking forward to all the candy he was going to get trick-or-treating after school.

Students at Schultz Elementary School in Delaware parade around the halls dressed as their favorite characters for Halloween. Students went down each hallway and met up with hundreds of parents in the cafeteria and gym. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/11/web1_DSC_0426.jpg Students at Schultz Elementary School in Delaware parade around the halls dressed as their favorite characters for Halloween. Students went down each hallway and met up with hundreds of parents in the cafeteria and gym. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Students in Susan Ustaszewski’s class pose together Thursday afternoon after wrapping their classmates in toilet paper like mummies. Ustaszewski said she came up with the idea and thought it’d be a fun game to play on Halloween. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/11/web1_DSC_0444.jpg Students in Susan Ustaszewski’s class pose together Thursday afternoon after wrapping their classmates in toilet paper like mummies. Ustaszewski said she came up with the idea and thought it’d be a fun game to play on Halloween. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

