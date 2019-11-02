PIN to welcome new president

After an extensive search to identify a new executive leader, People in Need, Inc. of Delaware County (PIN) announced it will welcome Martin Terry as President on Nov. 4. Terry will succeed Randy Bournique, who retires as executive director at the end of the year.

Terry, a Delaware County resident, brings considerable experience in managing community-based, social service programs for low- and moderate-income families. He spent eight years in progressive roles with the Ohio Association of Food Banks, most recently as associate director of Work Support Initiatives. In this role, he administered and directed all outreach efforts of the Ohio Benefit Bank, a statewide network of faith- and community-based organizations that delivered work support initiatives, and connected more than one million Ohioans with food assistance, healthcare and volunteer tax preparation services.

Terry helped to build the unique initiative, recruiting organizations to join the 1,100-member OBB network. In his various roles, which also included network development coordinator, program manager, and central Ohio regional manager, he trained and managed a pool of3,500 paid and volunteer counselors, and administered a successful grants program.

His strong track record of building community partnerships and programs that impact lives make him a great fit for PIN.

“People in Need is a vital partner in the Delaware County community,” said Kirt Trimble, chairman of the PIN Board of Directors. “With Martin’s extensive experience and our tremendous staff, we are well positioned to meet the needs of Delaware County moving forward.”

“PIN is doing critical work,” Terry said. “My family has made their home in Delaware County for five years, and I am eager to work with PIN’s team to continue their excellent services and expand their mission of serving the community in new and creative ways.”

Terry is a native of Chillicothe and holds a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University.

PIN also announced the promotion of Lisa Clark to Vice President from associate director. Clark joined People in Need in 2015 as emergency services coordinator and has been instrumental in growing the agency’s programs during the past three years.

In addition to handling the emergency financial assistance programs, Clark coordinates PIN’s largest annual event, the Holiday Clearinghouse. This huge community collaboration takes place Dec. 8 and will provide new toys and coats, and food for the holidays, to nearly 500 families and 275 homebound older adults.

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) is a private, not-for-profit 501 (C)(3) social services agency that acts as a safety net for thousands of residents each year by providing food and financial assistance when people need it most.

