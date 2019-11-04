Pedestrian killed in U.S. 23 crash

An investigation is ongoing after a Delaware teen struck and killed a Columbus man Monday afternoon on U.S. Route 23.

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Monday evening it’s investigating a fatal crash involving a passenger car and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 3:54 p.m. on U.S. 23 between state Route 315 and Cheshire Road in Liberty Township.

Troopers report a 17-year-old Delaware male was driving a red 1999 Honda CR-V northbound on U.S. 23 in the right lane when he traveled outside of his lane and off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail and a pedestrian walking northbound along the roadside.

The pedestrian, Adam R. Bailey, 48, of Columbus, succumbed to his injuries sustained from the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Lewis Center with non-life threatening injuries. Troopers said he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The patrol reported alcohol/drug use was unknown Monday. The crash remains under investigation.

Next of kin for Bailey has been notified.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Delaware Police Department, Delaware Fire Department, and Liberty Township Fire Department.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/11/web1_OSHP-2.jpg