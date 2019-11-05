South Houk Road to reopen Nov. 9

Due to contractor and weather delays, the South Houk Road closure between Pittsburgh Drive and the railroad tracks is extended to Nov. 9 for the road to reopen to traffic.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather delays.

For questions, please contact the City of Delaware Public Works Department customer service line at 740-203-1810 or email accessdelaware@delawareohio.net.

For more detailed information regarding local roadway and transportation projects, visit www.delawareohio.net/access-delaware.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/11/web1_Delaware-Logo.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.