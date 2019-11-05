SourcePoint scholarship fund named after Balsar

SourcePoint’s Enrichment Center Scholarship Fund has been named the Edie Balser Scholarship Fund.

Edith “Edie” Balser was dedicated to Delaware County seniors and began working at the Park Avenue Senior Citizens Center in 1992, prior to its transition to SourcePoint. She also volunteered for more than 50 years at OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital. Balser passed away in August of this year.

Private donors helped establish the scholarship fund in 2016. Individuals 55 and older with modest incomes benefit from this financial assistance, which helps cover the cost of programs at the enrichment center. More than 100 individuals have since utilized the fund.

“This is a fitting tribute to Edie,” said Amy Schossler, director of community programs. “Edie was a longtime employee and dedicated volunteer. The scholarship fund’s purpose is to make programs available to every county resident age 55 or older, and naming that opportunity after Edie is a way to honor her service to our community.”

Delaware County residents ages 55 and older can sign up for a free community pass at SourcePoint’s enrichment center at 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware. With no annual membership fee, guests have access to the 44,000-square-foot center, as well as numerous free activities. For activities that do require a fee, such as select fitness, arts, and education programs, the Edie Balser Scholarship Fund is available to assist qualifying adults.

For more information or to apply for assistance from the Edie Balser Scholarship Fund, visit the customer service desk at SourcePoint or call 740-363-6677. To donate to the fund, go to MySourcePoint.org/give.

