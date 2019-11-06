City finance director to retire Jan. 21

Director of Finance Dean Stelzer has announced his retirement from City of Delaware service, effective Jan. 21, 2020.

“After long and thoughtful deliberation, I have decided to retire from my position,” said Stelzer, who has served for more than 29 years as director. “My years with the city have been both challenging and rewarding. I always took very seriously the responsibilities of my position and tried, as best as I could, to promote good governance and the betterment of Delaware.”

Stelzer, 58, began as director of finance in August 1990 and has been a key member of the city’s executive team while overseeing and managing the financial operations of a full-service and growing city.

“I am very grateful to have had Dean’s expertise and friendship for so long,” said Delaware City Manager Tom Homan. “Our city has a very healthy financial profile and that is because of Dean’s prudent fiscal management.”

The process of finding Stelzer’s replacement is under way. The city began posting information for the position this week. The application period closes Nov., 24.

The City of Delaware serves the municipal service needs of more than 42,000 residents, with a combined budget of $119.6 million. The city’s annual operating budget is approximately $71 million. Delaware maintains an Aa2 bond rating.

“I wish all the best to the staff as they continue moving Delaware forward into the future,” Stelzer said. “This is a wonderful city, and it has been my honor to serve the community.”

