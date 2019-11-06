Veterans parade set for Sunday

Delaware’s celebration of veterans will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, with the annual Delaware Veterans Parade. Under the theme of “Lest we forget,” the parade will step off from the Delaware County Fairgrounds at 3 p.m. and travel down Pennsylvania Avenue to North Sandusky Street and then through downtown before ending near Wilmer Street.

To date, more than 500 participants are registered to take part in the festivities, which will include several veteran honorees. Among the honorees are Lynn Ramey (World War II), Larry Price, Chris Acker, Charles William Grooms, Bob Pendleton and Harold Wolford.

The honorees were chosen, in part, by reaching out to the local agencies, such as the VFW or the VVA, to ask for their suggestions. Margo Litke, who is the director for the parade, said the goal is to reach out to as many groups and include as many people as possible. In looking for honorees, Litke said she was often referred to the veterans who are most active in their community.

Litke took over the parade five years ago when she said she was asked to come in and “revamp” it. While she is not a veteran, Litke said her husband and father are both veterans, and that she likes to organize.

“Over the last five years, we have built this parade incredibly well,” she said. “It’s something we can continue to build. We definitely need more volunteers. The more volunteers we have, the better it will be.”

Applications to participate in the parade can be found at the main library branch, Barley Hopsters, J. Gumbo’s, the Veterans Service Commission office, or by visiting www.delawareohverteransparade.wordpress.com.

Applications will be accepted up until the day of the parade, but applications can be filled out from 12-2 p.m. at the Merchants Building at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. Litke added she would like to get more involvement from younger veterans to have an all-inclusive representation in the celebration.

As part of the festivities, four bands will march in the parade, including the Delaware Hayes, Buckeye Valley, and OWU marching bands. Many scout troops will also take part in the parade.

The parade will take place rain or shine.

Pictured are several teenagers who took part in last year’s Delaware Veterans Parade. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/11/web1_GodBlessAmerica.jpg Pictured are several teenagers who took part in last year’s Delaware Veterans Parade. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

