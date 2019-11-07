Ostrander church celebrating 185 years

OSTRANDER — Saturday, Nov. 9, is the 185th anniversary of the Ostrander Presbyterian Church, which began in 1834 at the site of the Fairview Cemetery.

The congregation will be celebrating the occasion at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The Rev. Rebecca Tollefson, moderator of the Presbytery, will be the guest preacher. Former pastors of the church will be welcomed and recognized. The Presbyterian Pickers of the Delaware First Presbyterian Church will be the guest musicians for the celebration. The Lord’s Supper will also be observed. A potluck luncheon will follow after the service. All are welcome to partake in this special occasion.

The original congregation was organized Nov. 9, 1834, by 25 members who came from Radnor, Marysville, and Delaware Presbyterian churches. They erected a frame building at Edinburgh, the first house of worship in Scioto Township. Since there were no benches provided, the members brought their wagon seats to use as chairs.

In 1863, the present building was constructed at a cost of $800. It was remodeled in 1923 when a basement and addition to the sanctuary were added, and the beautiful stained glass windows were installed. Services have been continuous through the years, except when there was a smallpox epidemic in 1882.

The church is located at 117 W. North St., Ostrander. All are welcome to come and enjoy the service, potluck meal, and fellowship following.

Pictured is the Ostrander Presbyterian Church at 117 W. North St.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ostrander Presbyterian Church.

