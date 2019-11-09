DCHS to hold annual meeting

The Delaware County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Barn at Stratford (2690 Stratford Road, Delaware). The program portion of the meeting, which is free and open to the public, will feature guest speaker Tom Burns, portraying Hiram M. Perkins (1833-1924), who was an Ohio Wesleyan University professor of mathematics and astronomy. Perkins and his family donated most of the funds to build Perkins Observatory located on U.S. Route 23, just south of the city of Delaware. Burns will talk about the life of Perkins and the early history of the observatory.

Tom Burns has a B.A. from the College of Wooster and an M.A. from The Ohio State University. He teaches in the English Department at OWU and serves as a columnist for the Delaware Gazette. As an astronomer, he is the retired director of Ohio Wesleyan University’s Perkins Observatory.

The election of trustees to the DCHS Board will be held, and all current society members are eligible to vote. There will be an opportunity to join or renew membership prior to the election for those who wish to cast their ballot. Refreshments will be served. For more information or to RSVP, email director@DelawareOhioHistory.org or call 740-369-3831, extension 3, by Nov. 11.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

Tom Burns is pictured standing next to a portrait of Hiram Perkins.

This story was submitted by the Delaware County Historical Society.

