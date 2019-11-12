BV to celebrate veterans during assembly

Buckeye Valley Valley Middle School is excited to again honor local veterans at the eighth annual Veterans Assembly and Recognition to be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Buckeye Valley Middle School.

“We are always happy with the turnout by these local heroes and the experience and insight this assembly provides our students,” Buckeye Valley Middle School Principal Brian Baker said.

In addition to welcoming all local veterans, Buckeye Valley students will be invited to “Take a Veteran to School.” The assembly and recognition will begin at 9 a.m. in the gymnasium. Veterans attending should make plans to arrive at the middle school by 8:45 a.m.

During the assembly, veterans will be recognized by their branch of service, and several veterans will speak to their experiences while serving and since returning home. In addition, the assembly includes an honor guard, a remembrance table, and attendance by the Delaware County Air Force Junior ROTC.

Veterans Assembly and Recognition agenda:

• 8:30 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. Veteran registration and refreshments (cafeteria)

• 8:50 a.m. to 9 a.m. Proceed to gymnasium

• 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Assembly

• 9:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. Proceed to the library if staying for veteran/student talks and lunch

In addition to the schoolwide assembly, lunch/snacks will be provided as well as an area for veterans to share stories with other veterans and students. Several classes will join the veterans for more one-on-one time where veterans will be encouraged to share their experiences and artifacts.

Each year, the Veterans Assembly and Recognition has grown. Veterans interested in attending are encouraged to contact Tina Francis at Buckeye Valley Middle School. Francis is not only a teacher, but also a proud veteran who assists with the assembly. Veterans are asked to provide the number of guests that will be attending as well as indicate if willing to serve as a speaker at the schoolwide assembly.

Please contact Francis by calling 740-363-6626, ext. 3113, or emailing her at tfrancis@mybvls.org.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/11/web1_BVBaron-copy.jpg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact The Delaware Gazette newsroom at 740-413-0900. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Contact The Delaware Gazette newsroom at 740-413-0900. Like The Gazette on Facebook.