Haugk to head Olentangy Education Foundation

LEWIS CENTER — Olentangy Education Foundation (OEF) recently announced that Rachel Haugk has been named its new executive director. Haugk joins OEF with over 15 years of entrepreneurial and finance experience.

As the first in this role, Haugk will be responsible for developing and maintaining donor relationships and promoting the foundation within the community, as well as general management responsibilities in coordination with the Board of Trustees.

Already an active member of the Olentangy Local Schools community, Haugk has a vested interest in supporting the school district. She and her husband, a teacher in the district, have lived in the Olentangy Local School District since 2005 and have three children who attend the Olentangy Local School District.

“As the spouse of a teacher, and the parent of kids in the district, I appreciate the quality of education that the district is providing. However, this is a very young and rapidly growing district, and there are many opportunities for the community to support our schools. I look forward to helping match the resources available in our community with opportunities in the schools, to maximize the our kids’ educational experience,” Haugk said.

Haugk is graduate of Westerville North High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Business from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

The mission of Olentangy Education Foundation is to enhance Olentangy Schools educational experience. Initiatives are focused on providing teacher grants for innovative programs and learning opportunities for which tax dollars are not available. To connect with Haugk about volunteer opportunities on the OEF board or its committees, or for more information on sponsorships or giving options, email her at rhaugk@oef.foundation.

The Olentangy Education Foundation was founded in 1990 as the Olentangy Pride Foundation, a nonprofit, independent organization of community volunteers. Throughout its existence, OEF’s fund raising initiatives have been focused on providing teacher and staff grants for innovative programs that are not funded in the school district’s budget. Since 2001, over $700,000 in grants and scholarships has been distributed by OEF. Visit OlentangyEducationFoundation.org for more information.

Haugk https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/11/web1_Haugk.jpeg Haugk

Submitted story

Submitted by the Olentangy Education Foundation

Submitted by the Olentangy Education Foundation