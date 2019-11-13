Horn inducted into BW HOF

“Sunbury’s historian” Polly Horn is the newest member of the Big Walnut High School Alumni Hall of Fame.

Horn, a 1957 graduate, is the former director of the Community Library; an organizer of Sunbury’s annual Christmas on the Square; a founder of the Big Walnut Area Historical Society and curator of The Myers Inn and Museum; and longtime member of the Condit Presbyterian Church.

“Under her leadership, the Community Library collaborated with the Big Walnut Local School District to bus elementary students to the library each month,” notes the program issued by the high school. “Another major BWAHS accomplishment was her role in coordinating and soliciting funds for the General Rosecrans statue now on Sunbury’s Town Square.”

Horn is also a frequent local volunteer, serving the Arts Castle, Bicentennial Committee, Delaware Convention and Visitors Bureau, Girl Scouts, Iron Man race, Red Cross and United Way of Delaware County.

“Polly continues to make a difference in the Sunbury community and in all of Delaware County,” the program states. “The number of people she has impacted over the years is difficult to know, but hundreds of visitors and school children speak well to the end results of her efforts. In summation, her achievements have been monumental and have significantly made Delaware County a better place in which to live.”

In accepting her award, Horn told a droll story about her grandfather, who attended but did not graduate from BW or Ohio Wesleyan University, but was a senator. Horn has three children, 14 grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.

Established in the 2015-16 school year, the Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes accomplishments of BWHS graduates. It is selected by members of the Principal’s Leadership Team, consisting of freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior students, who “reviewed nominations and selected members based on career accomplishments and contributions to society.”

Previous honorees in the Alumni Hall of Fame are Suzanne Link Allen (Class of 1955); Theresa Kelley Dronsfield (Class of 1984); Red Edwards (Class of 1956); Donna Fling Evans (Class of 1964); Martin Forman (Class of 1995); Tommy Hatfield (Class of 1983); Jim Hildreth (Class of 1977); Odis Horsley Jr. (Class of 1974); Mark Matthews (Class of 1971); and Mendi Myers Priestas (Class of 1986). Big Walnut High School opened in 1950.

In his remarks, BWHS Principal Andy Jados thanked Prescott Hartzler for his piano playing prior to the presentation and Kristen Macklin for preparing the luncheon, which took place in the school’s Innovation Center Monday. The event was attended by principals from each school in the district and Superintendent Angie Hamberg.

Polly Horn speaks after being inducted into the Big Walnut Hall School Alumni Hall of Fame Nov. 11. Junior Maddy Watters, who introduced Horn, stands to her left.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

