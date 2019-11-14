Bolender to oversee OWU campus safety

Ohio Wesleyan University announced Tuesday the appointment of Sean Bolender as its new director of public safety.

Bolender, M.B.A., currently serves with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), where he has earned an Office of the Directorate of National Intelligence award.

Prior to joining the DOJ, Bolender worked for 12 years as a program coordinator in the Department of Public Safety for The Ohio State University in Columbus. At OSU, he implemented a strategic marketing plan to improve community outreach, improved operational efficiency with a GPS-based dispatching protocol, and created an employee development program for student managers that resulted in a strong leadership team able to function effectively in times of extreme stress.

At Ohio State, Bolender also conducted training on such topics as sexual harassment, social media, conflict resolution, cultural awareness, and leadership. He also has more than a decade of experience working as an emergency medical technician, including at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium.

At Ohio Wesleyan, Bolender will oversee the university’s Department of Public Safety, which operates around the clock, 365 days a year to support the security and well-being of OWU students, employees, and guests. His primary duties will include designing and implementing campus safety programs, coordinating emergency notification procedures, and overseeing the university’s Critical Incident Response Plan.

Bolender also will manage the Public Safety Department’s budget, collaborate with OWU colleagues in the care and support of students, assist with student-conduct investigations, and work, as needed, with outside agencies including the Delaware police and fire departments. In addition, he will assist with statistical data and compliance with federal government Clery Act reporting requirements.

In addition to Bolender’s expertise in public safety, he also is an expert in Lean Six Sigma methodology, a problem-solving protocol developed by Motorola Inc. and used by many fortune 500 companies to maintain and improve operations. Bolender earned both his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees from Ohio State.

At Ohio Wesleyan, Bolender will report to Douglas M. Koyle, M.A., associate dean for student success.

“Sean really impressed us with the breadth and depth of his experience,” Koyle said. “Through his work with the Department of Justice and The Ohio State University, and with his strong business background, he is highly qualified to lead Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Public Safety and oversee our efforts to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff, and guests.”

Bolender, who will begin his new role in December, said he looks forward to joining the Ohio Wesleyan community.

“I’m excited to return to a higher education environment and to support the safety and well-being of the Ohio Wesleyan community,” he said. “A secure campus that is prepared for emergencies is critical for student success as they work toward earning their degrees.”

