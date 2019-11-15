Volunteers help make county great

Volunteers gathered on Saturday, Oct. 26, to do good throughout local neighborhoods during the 13th annual Make A Difference Delaware County (MDDC) — the county’s single largest day of volunteering.

Volunteers of all ages and abilities started the day at this year’s kickoff sites at Camp Lazarus in Delaware, and Jessica Forman’s State Farm Insurance Office in Sunbury. Following breakfast and project assignments, volunteers were dispatched to 54 homes of older adults around the county.

Joe Lamparyk and his two sons return every year to help at MDDC.

“This is a great program, and the clients are so grateful,” Lamparyk said.

Lamparyk and his family washed windows and raked leaves for an older adult, and the family is looking forward to bringing its “can do” attitude to next year’s event.

First-time volunteer Robinet Smith attended the event and said, “I enjoyed being engaged and helping make a difference in someone else’s life.”

Lamparyk and Smith were among over 220 volunteers who braved the rainy weather and helped with outdoor chores such as raking leaves, washing windows, removing overgrowth, and collecting trash and debris.

In total, an estimated 660 hours were contributed to this year’s MDDC, which is valued at $16,784 to the community, according to Connections Volunteer Center, who organizes the annual countywide event.

Colleen Dennis, MDDC coordinator, said she is in awe by the number of people, of all ages, that give up a Saturday to make this event such as success every year.

“Seeing all the volunteers, both those we see every year and the new people is amazing,” said Dennis. “Contributing a few hours on a Saturday morning may not seem like much, but our volunteers allow older adults to safely stay in their homes as many don’t have family around to help with these tasks. When the volunteers return to camp after volunteering, a little dirty, a little tired, they are proud of what they accomplished and how they made a difference.”

Next year’s MDDC is set for Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 — rain or shine. For more information, contact Dennis at 740-363-5000 or visit ConnectionsVolunteerCenter.org.

