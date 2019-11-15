Zion AME Church welcomes new pastor

On Saturday, Oct. 12, Bishop Frank Madison Reid III, the presiding prelate of the Third Episcopal District, appointed Rev. Dr. Ruth McCants Locke as the new pastor of Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delaware at the 189th session of the Ohio-South Ohio Annual Conference.

McCants Locke earned her bachelor degree and master of arts degree from South Carolina State University in speech-language pathology. She went on to continue her education as a post-graduate student at The Ohio State University in adult neurogenic communication disorders. Dr. Ruth McCants Locke continued her education to earn her master’s degree from Payne Theological Seminary. She graduated from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, earning her doctor of ministry degree in Christian education and urban ministries.

McCants Locke is an ordained itinerant elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. She was formally the pastor of Shaffer Chapel AME Church in Cambridge, Holy Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilberforce, and St. Mark AME Church in Columbus. She is also employed as a speech-language pathologist in Columbus.

McCants Locke has been honored to be a workshop leader and keynote preacher for various conferences. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Columbus Chapter of The Links.

McCants Locke is blessed to have a wonderful supportive husband, Capt. Jim Locke III, who serves a chaplain for the Ohio National Guard and works in the IT field. They are blessed to have one son, Jimmie Logan Locke IV. McCants Locke is a servant of God called to preach, teach, equip and love.

The community is invited to attend worship at the Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, 140 S. Washington St. in Delaware, at 10 a.m. Sunday.

McCants Locke https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/11/web1_Ruth2010picture.jpg McCants Locke

Submitted story

Submitted by the Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delaware.

Submitted by the Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delaware.