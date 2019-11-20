Dempsey students to perform ‘Frozen Jr.’

Cast members of the Dempsey Middle School production of “Frozen Jr.” have been hard at work this week to bring the magical show to life in front of audiences this weekend.

The show is directed by Pam Beery and features dozens of sixth, seventh and eighth graders excited to bring the story of Princess Elsa and Princess Anna to the small stage. The cast practiced after school each day this week ahead of the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday planned performances.

“I’m really excited for audiences to see the magic and the story on stage,” said Hannah Kory, a seventh grader in the cast. Kory said she was “very nervous” but enjoyed getting to be with her friends and learn the show throughout rehearsals.

Her castmate, fellow seventh grader Mara Anderson, agreed.

“Drama brings people together,” Anderson said. “I’m nervo-cited, if that’s a word. I’ve done this before, but I’m still nervous. It doesn’t go away.”

Anderson said she was excited for audiences to see “Let it Go” live.

“They’ve worked so hard on it!” Anderson said.

Brittany Ash, a seventh grader and cast member playing one of the Hidden Folk, said this is her first theater experience, but she’s looking forward to the show.

“I’m nervous. I haven’t done one of these before,” she said. “But we’ve been getting better and better. No one misses rehearsal, and everyone is doing really well.”

Joel Domino, who plays Prince Hans, the villain of the show, said he’s excited to pretend to be charming, while secretly being dastardly.

“It’s really fun getting to switch how I’m acting,” Domino, an eighth grader, said before rehearsal Tuesday. “I think we are ready. I’m not nervous. I’m excited.”

Domino added his favorite part of every show is the final week when it all “comes together.”

Javier Tatman, who plays Kristoff, said he’s a little nervous but more excited about the performances. “It’s going to be a great show!” he said. “People will be blown away.”

Vivian Salvador, the eighth grader playing Princess Anna, said the show is going to be great, and she’s loved growing closer to the cast.

“This is the most prepared we’ve ever been,” she said. “The sister energy is real. I love the people here. I feel like I can be myself. The people are lovely, and the directors are awesome.”

Julia Waltz, who plays Elsa, said Tuesday that she was “very nervous” but “very excited” for the performances.

“I’m looking forward to ‘Let it Go,’ because the dress change is really cool,” she said. “Meeting all these people and making new friends has been my favorite part of the show.”

Waltz added she was thankful for Beery for being “so supportive” of her throughout her time in the drama program at Dempsey.

The performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the auditorium at Hayes High School. There is also a matinee of the show at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/35259.

The people of Arendelle, including ice salesman Kristoff (left, played by Javier Tatman) and Prince Hans (right, played by Joel Domino), gather at the start of the show before the gates are opened for Elsa’s coronation. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/11/web1_DSC_0737.jpg The people of Arendelle, including ice salesman Kristoff (left, played by Javier Tatman) and Prince Hans (right, played by Joel Domino), gather at the start of the show before the gates are opened for Elsa’s coronation. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette The Duke of Weselton (Nicholas Hejmanowski) introduces himself to Queen Elsa (Julia Waltz) and Princess Anna (Vivian Salvador) during Elsa’s coronation at the start of “Frozen Jr.” https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/11/web1_DSC_0757.jpg The Duke of Weselton (Nicholas Hejmanowski) introduces himself to Queen Elsa (Julia Waltz) and Princess Anna (Vivian Salvador) during Elsa’s coronation at the start of “Frozen Jr.” Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

