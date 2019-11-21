Ostrander couple joins ‘Saved by the Belt’ Club

Ostrander residents Richard E. Conway and Carol J. Conway joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club in October after their safety belts saved them from being seriously injured or killed in a crash. The incident occurred on U.S. Route 36 in Scioto Township in Delaware County on June 2.

On Oct. 18, Lt. Eric Caudill, Delaware Post commander, presented the Conway’s with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“The Conway’s are living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Caudill said. “Everyone needs to buckle up, every trip, every time.”

In 2018, 419 people were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available but not in use.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

The Conway’s also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

Richard E. Conway and Carol J. Conway, of Ostrander, recently accepted their “Saved by the Belt” certificates during a ceremony held at the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Delaware last month. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/11/web1_DSCN6018.jpg Richard E. Conway and Carol J. Conway, of Ostrander, recently accepted their “Saved by the Belt” certificates during a ceremony held at the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Delaware last month. Courtesy photo | Ohio State Highway Patrol

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

