DCS BOE approves bus purchase, hears from Conger

Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved a bus purchase, staffing changes, and heard a presentation from Conger Elementary School during its meeting Monday.

Principal Josh Page and fourth grade teacher Amber Bauer brought several students to the board meeting to discuss activities and programs at the school.

Page discussed Conger teams, which divides the school into different squads, led by fifth graders, designed to build relationships across grade levels and improve the community at the school.

“We talk about giving back,” Page said. “What we’ve been doing the past couple years is how can you better our community at school or the Delaware community.”

Page listed the activities, including a kindness rock garden at Dari Point, writing notes to residents at the Sarah Moore House, making blankets for a local nursing home, and a pet toy drive for the humane society.

“What can we do to give back to our community?” Page said. “That’s what we’ve tried to instill in the past few years. (Students) are already coming up with the next project at Conger.”

In other business, the board approved the purchase of a new 72-passenger conventional school bus from Cardinal Bus Sales for $90,800. The funds to purchase the bus came from the permanent improvement fund. The board also approved the purchase of two Daikin variable speed air-cooled screw chillers for $309,961. The funds for the purchase of the chillers came from the 2019 Bond Issue.

The board also approved a number of staffing changes, including the retirements of Linda DeWitt, a title 1 reading teacher at Conger, and Jacqueline Washington, a third-grade teacher at Conger. The board approved the resignations of Megan Williamson, a kindergarten teacher at Schultz Elementary School; Allison McFadden, an administrative assistant at Hayes; Lauren Carr, a classified substitute; and Jennifer Brooks, a home instructor.

The board signed off on a number of employments, including Kristine Albin, a School-Aged-Child-Care (SACC) program assistant at Schultz; Jenny Artemus, an educational assistant at Conger; Lauren Carr, a cook/cashier at Smith; Lori Clark, an administrative assistant at Hayes; Thomas Decker, a bus driver; Chloe Fleshman, a SACC program assistant at Carlisle; Diane Floring; an administrative assistant at Hayes; Kelly Fowler, an administrative assistant at Hayes; Maddison McGlothlin, a SACC program assistant at Schultz; Blair Millet, a SACC program assistant; Caleb Naegele, a technology specialist at Schultz and Woodward Elementary School; Sarah Taynor, a SACC program assistant; and Jennifer Williams, a SACC site manager at Schultz.

The board will meet next at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in the board room at Willis Education Center.

Fourth grade teacher Amber Bauer and students from Conger Elementary School detail projects that students have done at the school in the past few years, including pet toy drives, making blankets for the elderly, and recently a project involving pen pals and raising chicks.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

