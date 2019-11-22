Buckeye Valley BOE honors four retirees

The Buckeye Valley Board of Education recognized four retirees with a combined total of 88 years of service to the school district Wednesday during a regularly scheduled meeting at the district’s middle school.

During the district update, each of the retirees were introduced to the evening’s audience by Superintendent Andrew Miller, who gave a few brief comments about each of the retirees’ years of service.

Before teaching full-time for the local school district, Sharon Baxter said she was a substitute teacher for three years.

“Sharon has 26 years of service in the district,” Miller said. “She was a middle grades teacher, teaching some science and math, and she might have done some social studies.”

Baxter interjected that she had also spent a year as a third grade teacher at Buckeye Valley East Elementary.

“She has taught a lot of different subjects and a lot of different grades here at the middle school,” Miller said. “She is taking a lot of knowledge with her, and she has done a great job for us. Thank you, Sharon.”

Miller then introduced bus driver Ann Rammelsburg, who spent the past 22 years picking up kids and dropping them off at either school or at their homes in the afternoons.

Rammelsburg said she also drove for Northridge School for six years before Buckeye Valley.

“The one thing I would say about Ann is that after driving all day, she drove to a lot of evening events as well,” Miller said, adding anytime he attended events, he would find Rammelsburg there watching.

“She always liked to watch, and I think she really enjoyed that aspect of it as much as she did taking the kids back and forth, so thank you,” Miller said.

Rammelsburg wasn’t the only bus driver to be honored by the board Wednesday.

“Pat Tuggle has 30 years as a bus driver,” Miller said. “She has done a great job with us. She ran a great bus, and there has never been anything but a compliment about Pat.”

Doing some quick math in his head, Miller said that between Rammelsburg and Tuggle, they had 52 years in driving buses within the district.

“They did a great job of keeping our kids safe all these years,” Miller said. “You guys knew where all the potholes were across the district.”

Director of Classified Services Mark Malcolm was the last of the four retirees to be honored.

“Mark has 10 years at Buckeye Valley as our director of classified services,” Miller said. “Not only was he a super good resource as the director of classified services, he was also a parent at Buckeye Valley. He worked at the BV booth and brought a variety of perspectives to me because he had been around the community for so long.”

During the Buckeye Valley Board of Education meeting Wednesday, four retirees were honored for their service to the district. Pictured, left to right, are Ann Rammelsburg, Pat Tuggle, Mark Malcolm, Sharon Baxter and Superintendent Andrew Miller. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/11/web1__DSC6234-2-copy.jpg During the Buckeye Valley Board of Education meeting Wednesday, four retirees were honored for their service to the district. Pictured, left to right, are Ann Rammelsburg, Pat Tuggle, Mark Malcolm, Sharon Baxter and Superintendent Andrew Miller. D. Anthony Botkin | The Gazette

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.