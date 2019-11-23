Members re-elected to Delaware SWCD Board

Sue Cunningham and Ted Colflesh were recently re-elected to three-year terms as board members of the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).

The Delaware SWCD exists as an independent subdivision of the state of Ohio, governed locally by a five-member Board of Supervisors. Steve Sheets, Dan Lane and Mike Hope serve as the other current board members. Delaware SWCD, having formed 75 years ago, seeks to conserve soil and natural resources through technical assistance and education to landowners.

Ted Colflesh and wife, Jackie, own and operate JELAWR Farms in Brown Township. They practice soil conservation on their systematically drained land producing corn, soybeans, and wheat with conventional and reduced tillage systems. Ted Colflesh has updated his tiling equipment with a SoilMax tile plow to complement the Buckeye 301 ditcher. They also have a farrow-to-finish hog operation and a cow-calf herd. Ted Colflesh has served as a Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor since 1987.

Sue Cunningham and husband, Phil, farm and reside in Thompson Township. In the past, they utilized conservation tillage, grassed waterways, subsurface and surface drainage, and a complete manure management plan. Sue Cunningham has served as a Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor since 2002, including board chair for the past eight years.

For more information regarding the Delaware SWCD, please visit us at soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/.

Ted Colflesh, left, and Sue Cunningham, right, show off Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District hats after being re-elected to three-year terms as board members of SWCD.

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Submitted by the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).

