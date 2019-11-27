Library seeks input for new branch building

The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) will begin community conversations the first week of December to guide the construction of the new library branch, which will be located in Powell-Liberty Township on the corner of Steitz and Home roads.

“It’s important to note that no drawings, plans, or other decisions have been made at this point,” said DCDL Director George Needham. “We want to start these meetings on the right foot, with input from our public, before we even put pen to paper.”

Three public forums will take place in the Powell-Liberty Township area and will be led by leadership from Delaware Library and SHP, the architecture firm selected to proceed with the planning of the branch.

The meetings will take place on the following dates at the corresponding locations:

• Monday, Dec. 2 – Powell Municipal Building, East Room, 47 Hall St., Powell

• Tuesday, Dec. 3 – Buckeye Valley West Elementary School, Cafeteria/Commons, 4340 state Route 257, Ostrander

• Thursday, Dec. 5 – Liberty Township Hall, 7761 Liberty Rd N., Powell

All meetings will begin at 7 p.m. and will last approximately 90 minutes. They will include an introduction, an overview of the state of library construction, and time for conversation on how residents want to use their new library.

The meetings are open for all members of the public to attend. Attendees who bring their cell phones or mobile devices will be able to provide feedback through software utilized by SHP.

Individuals who are unable to attend these meetings will be given additional opportunities for input after preliminary drafts have been made. Additionally, the public may comment directly on the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org/mylibrary.

For more information about the Delaware County District Library or the new branch construction process, please contact Nicole Fowles at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org or (740) 362-3861.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/11/web1_DCDL.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.