New treasurer in it for long haul

In front of the safe in the Delaware County Treasurer’s Office, Michael Ringle, 28, was sworn in as the county’s new treasurer Monday afternoon by Judge James P. Schuck, Delaware County Common Pleas General Division.

Ringle, who was serving as deputy legal counsel for the Ohio Treasurer of State, was appointed Thursday, Nov. 21, by the Delaware County Republican Party Central Committee to fill the unexpired term of Jon Peterson, who passed away Oct. 10. Peterson’s term expires Sept. 5, 2021.

“I had the opportunity to meet with Jon Peterson for lunch a week-and-a-half before he passed to ask what I could do for his re-election campaign next year,” Ringle said. “Jon was a true public servant, and I want to build upon the foundation that he laid to better Delaware County. I’m running for re-election in March 2020 as your county treasurer.”

The committee appointed Ringle over his opponent, Donald Rankey, a longtime businessman who currently serves as the Delaware County Finance Authority treasurer.

“(Rankey) is a fantastic businessman who has been a great asset to Delaware County, and I look forward to continuing to work with him and the county finance authority,” Ringle said after being announced as the committee’s choice to fill the treasurer position.

Not wasting anytime, Ringle was in the Delaware County Board of Elections office Friday morning to file his petition to run in the March 17, 2020, primary election.

According to Ringle’s profile submitted to the GOP committee, his experience has given him a specialized set of skills to serve as the Delaware County treasurer.

In his role as deputy legal counsel for the Ohio Treasurer of State, Ringle wrote drafts for securities lending and repurchase agreements for a $12 billion state investment portfolio, resolved human resource disputes with union and non-union employees, provided legal advice on the custodial safeguarding of over $200 billion in assets, reviewed credit profiles of municipalities seeking credit enhancement for bond issuances, negotiated vendor contracts, responded to public record requests, served as the treasurer’s data privacy point of contact, and drafted administrative rules and proposed statutory language for agency programs.

Ringle also served as a state and local tax associate for KPMG LLP in Columbus; judicial extern to Magistrate Judge Terence Kemp on the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio; legal intern at Taxpayer Advocate Service in Washington, D.C.; interned for U.S. Sen. Rob Portman; constituent aide to Ohio Speaker of the House William Batchelder; and intern for state Rep. Steve Austria.

Ringle is currently the treasurer for the Delaware County Republican Party; member of the Delaware County Republican Party Central Committee, representing Columbus B Precinct; and serves as as campaign treasurer for a number of Delaware County elected officials.

He is a graduate of The Ohio State University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, magna cum laude with honors, with a minor in Economics and Legal Foundations of Society — International Business. He also received his Juris Doctorate from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and an accounting concentration certificate from Columbus State Community College.

Ringle said he is looking forward to working with all the officials of Delaware County in the capacity of treasurer.

“It’s a pleasure to serve Delaware County,” he said. “I also look forward to working with County Auditor George Kaitsa to continue the cutting-edge cybersecurity that safeguards the county treasury, and I hope to invest in technologies that will improve customer experience.”

Ringle said he will examine the possibilities of the “linked deposit” program in the county, allowing for inactive county funds to be deposited with Delaware County banks and to provide reduced-rate loans. He said that through the program, he hopes to better enable his office’s Escrow Payment Program to help the county’s more vulnerable residents keep their homes out of foreclosure.

Ringle, a native of Beavercreek, resides in Lewis Center with his wife of one year, Emily who said, “He’s just great,” after learning of his appointment as the new treasurer.

During a small ceremony Monday, Nov. 25, in the Delaware County Treasurer’s Office, Michael Ringle raised his right hand while placing his left hand on the Bible that his wife, Emily Ringle, held as Judge James P. Schuck, Delaware County Common Pleas General Division, administered the oath of office. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/11/web1__DSC9935-3.jpg During a small ceremony Monday, Nov. 25, in the Delaware County Treasurer’s Office, Michael Ringle raised his right hand while placing his left hand on the Bible that his wife, Emily Ringle, held as Judge James P. Schuck, Delaware County Common Pleas General Division, administered the oath of office. D. Anthony Botkin | The Gazette

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.