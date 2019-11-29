Tree lighting events starting

The Christmas holiday season is officially in full swing with tree lighting events scheduled in eastern Delaware County communities.

Galena will have “An old-fashioned Christmas” from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.

“As in past years, 6-7 p.m. will be children’s and family activities at Journey Fellowship, 70 N. Walnut St., Galena, including pictures with Santa, a living nativity scene, and refreshments,” reported Village Administrator Jeffrey White in an email. “Caroling, Christmas stories, and the tree lighting on the Square will start at 7 p.m. Afterward, local businesses along the Square will have open houses. We hope you and your family can join the Village of Galena, Journey Fellowship, and our downtown businesses.”

Those taking part in the Christmas festivities are asked to please consider donating canned goods and new warm clothes for Big Walnut Friends Who Share (BWFWS), and new toys for the local USO, at the open houses.

In Genoa Township, there will be another opportunity to visit Santa. Join him for breakfast at Westerville Central High School Dec. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to noon to take gift requests, states the township’s Facebook page.

A holiday tradition from the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce is Christmas on the Square, taking place this year from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Entry is free.

The highlights of the annual event are a lighted Christmas Parade that starts at 5:30 p.m. from the Community Library and goes around the village square; a tree lighting around 7 p.m. that includes Santa; and a doughnut-eating contest.

According to the chamber, other events include the Sunbury Lions Club’s annual Christmas Tree Sale on the square (benefiting BWFWS); craft and gift fair on the square; food and beverage vendors on Granville Street; open houses from local businesses; a photo opportunity with a reindeer; food and toy drives for BWFWS; carriage rides around the square after the parade; a holiday blanket drive; ice sculpting and woodcarving; kid’s activities and more under the big tent provided by Sunbury Christian Church; and a Nativity scene provided by St. John Neumann Catholic Church.

The Village of Galena's tree in the square was strung Tuesday with Christmas lights by Mauro Squadrani and Christopher Leving of Adam's Tree Care.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

