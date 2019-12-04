High school holding toy drive

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the community can see three movies and hear performances from the Hayes Singers all for the admission cost of one toy.

Holidays at Hayes will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and will feature a screening of “The Grinch” at 1:15 p.m.; a screening of “Frosty The Snowman” at 2:10 p.m.; and a screening of “Charlie Brown’s Christmas” at 3 p.m.. Hayes Singers will perform Christmas music from 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Hayes High School math teacher and one of the event’s organizers, Jake Shafer, said the school’s student council is responsible for the event.

“Student council at Hayes is really making a push toward doing more service projects,” Shafer said. “We had these two ideas, a movie night and serving the community, so we decided to put them together and make a toy drive and movie event.”

Shafer said toys are the only price of admission, and all the donated toys will go to Delaware’s branch of People In Need.

“We’re really excited to see how many people from the community come to the event,” he said. “We’re most excited for the idea that we’ll have all these toys donated. We chose to do a toy drive and work with the fire department and People In Need, because we knew that whatever toys we donated would go directly to the community.”

Shafer said only new toys will be accepted, and the event is focused on the toy drive.

He added there will also be baked goods and crafts on sale at the event.

“The buzz in student council is as palpable as it’s ever been,” Shafer said. “The kids are so excited about these service projects. They meet every day to plan this thing. I think it’s had a big effect on the excitement level in student council.”

Shafer said the Hayes Student Council is hoping to continue the event in the future.

“We’re hoping it becomes annual, and we’re hoping to make it grow every year,” he said. “It’s a family event. Bring the whole family!”

Additionally, the City of Delaware Fire Department will be at the event.

Donation boxes like this are placed throughout Hayes High School encouraging students to donate new toys to People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County. Hayes will hold a holiday event Saturday afternoon that will feature three movies, crafts, food, and a performance by Hayes Singers. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/12/web1_DSC_0895.jpg Donation boxes like this are placed throughout Hayes High School encouraging students to donate new toys to People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County. Hayes will hold a holiday event Saturday afternoon that will feature three movies, crafts, food, and a performance by Hayes Singers. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.