New members elected to DCAS Board

The Delaware County Agricultural Society election of new board members was held Nov. 12.

There were seven people elected for three-year terms. Those members re-elected to the board include Pat Allen, Jackie Colflesh, Mike Harter, Tiffany Rankin and Chip Thomson. New members joining the board for three-year terms include Mark Fisher III and Bryan Mellen.

All newly elected and re-elected board members were announced and sworn in by Roger Smith, Ohio Fair Manager’s Association board member, as part of the DCAS annual meeting.

The Delaware County Agricultural Society Board of Directors, consisting of 21 members, oversees the Delaware County Fairgrounds and the Delaware County Fair.

To vote for board members, one must be a member of the Delaware County Agricultural Society. The membership is $2 and can be purchased at the Delaware County Fair Office during regularly scheduled office hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on joining the Delaware County Agricultural Society or becoming a board member, call the fair office at 740-362-3851.

The 2020 Delaware County Fair will run from Saturday, Sept. 19, through Saturday, Sept. 26. The 75th edition of the Little Brown Jug will be raced on Thursday, Sept. 24.

For more information on the Delaware County Fair or the Little Brown Jug, visit delawarecountyfair.com or littlebrownjug.com.

Ohio Fair Manager’s Association Board member Roger Smith, far left, swears in Delaware County Agricultural Society Board members (left to right) Chip Thomson, Mike Harter, Pat Allen, Tiffany Rankin, Jackie Colflesh, Mark Fisher III and Bryan Mellen. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/12/web1_2019-Board-Member-BW.jpg Ohio Fair Manager’s Association Board member Roger Smith, far left, swears in Delaware County Agricultural Society Board members (left to right) Chip Thomson, Mike Harter, Pat Allen, Tiffany Rankin, Jackie Colflesh, Mark Fisher III and Bryan Mellen. Courtesy photo | Delaware County Agricultural Society

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware County Agricultural Society.

Submitted by the Delaware County Agricultural Society.