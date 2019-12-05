Nash House decked out for holidays

The Delaware County Historical Society will hold its annual Holiday Open House Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Nash House Museum, 157 E. William St. in Delaware.

The 1878 brick Italianate-style house will be decorated in traditional Victorian style and will feature toys and other Christmas gifts dating from 1880-1900. Refreshments will be served.

Past residents of the Nash House will be highlighted. These include Thomas and Mina Slattery, the original owners, and William Henry Nash and his wife, Emeline, who purchased the home in 1885. It remained a Nash family residence until 1954 when Miss Pauline Nash presented the house to the Delaware County Historical Society for use as a museum.

The holiday display will continue to be open through the holiday season during normal operating hours (Sundays 2 to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays 10 to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.). For more information, email info@DelawareOhioHistory.org or call 740-369-3831, extension 2.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County, Ohio, through historic preservation and education. It currently operates two museums, both open on Sunday afternoons, 2 – 5 pm: The Meeker Homestead Museum at 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, and the Nash House Museum, at 157 E. William Street, Delaware.

Pictured is a room inside the Delaware County Historical Society's Nash House Museum. Located at 157 E. William St. in Delaware, the museum will be the site of the historical society's annual holiday open house Dec. 7-8.

