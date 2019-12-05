Boardman Arts Park receives grant

The Boardman Arts Park recently announced it has received a $5,000 grant from the William Street United Methodist Church Foundation.

The grant will help fund a pergola to reside in the open green space of the Boardman Arts Park. The shade structure will function as a 360-degree pavilion with six arms, each 12-by-20, featuring a sliding infinity canopy.

The central area of the pergola will be dedicated to art display.

Robin Clay, of Sunbury, is preparing a community art project that will adorn the canopy. Clay is a 37-year teaching veteran with experience coordinating over 20 very successful school residencies involving professional artists at three schools. Just a few of these include creating both public and school murals, collaborative quilt and fiber installations, and music events such as school/community square dancing.

Funding from this $5,000 grant will cover the painting supplies and one of the pergola arms. Updates on this community project will be available on the Boardman Arts Park’s Facebook page.

Clay said of the project, “It will be an inclusive community painting event held for the purpose of bringing Delaware County residents together to engage in a creative, collaborative art-making activity for the Boardman Arts Park. We are excited to make the process as wonderful as the product! When we nail down a date for the event, we will be advertising it widely through a variety of media and locations. Stay tuned!”

Roxanne Amidon, director of the Boardman Arts Park, is eager for the project to take shape.

“The Arts Park is so pleased to have this generous donation from the William Street UMC Foundation. It will make a tremendous contribution to the ongoing development of our event space. This shade structure will be a welcome respite during our summer schedule.”

There are four areas of activity at the Boardman Arts Park:

• Innovative outdoor gallery conveniently close to downtown that showcases rotating exhibits that can be experienced in a park environment.

• Opportunity for the community to create exhibits that will be installed on the park grounds.

• Dynamic art structures that invite and encourage active hands-on activity and engagement for all.

• Multi-use venue for classes, concerts, and events near the heart of downtown Delaware.

A full calendar of events can be found at boardmanartspark.org.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/12/web1_ArtsParkLogo.jpg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.