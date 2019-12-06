Holidays in Powell offers fun for all

POWELL — The City of Powell is hosting the annual Holidays in Powell event from 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Municipal Building, 47 Hall St.

Admission to the event is free and includes holiday crafts, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, music, a special appearance from snow princesses, a hot chocolate and coffee bar, and more. Guests must be in line by 5 p.m. to visit with Santa Claus.

Join Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and Mayor Jon Bennehoof at 6 p.m. in Village Green Park as they illuminate the city’s Christmas tree.

Parking is available in the parking lot at the city’s Municipal Building or in downtown Powell parking spaces.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/12/web1_Powell-stacked.jpg

Submitted story

This story was submitted by the City of Powell.

This story was submitted by the City of Powell.