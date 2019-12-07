SourcePoint awards grants to local organizations

The SourcePoint Board of Directors recently approved $649,546 in grant funding for 23 senior service programs in Delaware County.

SourcePoint provides funding annually to other nonprofit organizations as an efficient way to address the various needs of local seniors. As Delaware County’s primary aging services agency, SourcePoint’s community grant program helps foster a more comprehensive, coordinated system of care for local older adults and their families.

Each year, the board of directors reviews grant applications and selects those organizations that fill service gaps in the community, providing needed services to older adults. Those awarded grants for 2020 include the following 18 organizations:

• The Alzheimer’s Association: $50,943 to provide supportive services, including the social engagement club, 24-hour support line, home consultations to individuals facing Alzheimer’s or a related dementia diagnosis, and caregiver support.

• Cancer Support Community: $6,800 for community programs for those living with cancer and their families.

• Catholic Social Services: $35,000 for the Senior Companion Program to prevent social isolation among homebound older adults.

• Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging: $10,000 for the Volunteer Guardian Program to advocate for the rights of those unable to do so themselves.

• Common Ground Free Store: $10,000 to support a portion of operating expenses for the agency providing food, clothing, and household items to low-income Delaware County residents.

• Delaware County Transit: $201,168 to support local public transportation, including fixed routes and paratransit services.

• Delaware Speech and Hearing Center: $88,227 to expand and enhance direct hearing and speech services to older adults and their families.

• Family Promise of Delaware County: $5,000 for outreach, engagement, and training to support the volunteer management program that operates the homeless shelter.

• Grace Clinic: $30,000 to expand the availability of low-cost health care by increasing operating hours and services to rural areas.

• HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties: $45,000 for support of the Connections Volunteer Center; $37,500 to support site management and local supervision of the Senior Companion Program; and $5,000 to expand Sages & Seekers, an evidence-based, intergenerational program that brings together older adults and high school students.

• Humane Society of Delaware County: $10,000 for the Pet Care Assistance Program pilot to provide vaccines, medication, surgeries, and grooming for up to 150 animals residing in 70 older-adult households.

• Lutheran Social Services: $12,500 for direct-food purchases for older adults at the local food bank.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness Delaware and Morrow Counties: $19,875 in support of recovery and educational programming for individuals with mental illness and their families.

• The OhioHealth Foundation: $29,533 for the Driver Rehabilitation for Instruction and Vehicle Education (DRIVE) program intended to improve driver safety.

• Ohio Wesleyan University: $10,000 to improve access to the Lifelong Learning Institute’s adult educational programming, including shuttle transportation from parking lots to classroom locations.

• People In Need: $30,000 in emergency financial assistance to older adults, including prescription, utility, and rent assistance.

• VOICEcorps Reading Service: $10,000 to increase access to and awareness of VOICEcorps programming, including an audio format of print news and local community information.

• Zion African American Methodist Episcopal Church: $3,000 to expand singing program to nursing home residents, as well as equipment for Zion’s A Table Prepared home-delivered meal program.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging, and United Way of Delaware County.

