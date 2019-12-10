County recorder appointed to state committee

At the annual winter conference of the Ohio Recorders Association, held Nov. 18-20 in Columbus, Delaware County Recorder Melissa Jordan garnered an appointment to the Continuing Education Committee for the coming year.

“Every year, we elect a new incoming Ohio Recorders Association president,” Jordan said. “This year, it is Monroe County Recorder Ann Block, and she just named me to the statewide committee for continuing education.”

Jordan said the Continuing Education Committee is a bipartisan board composed of seven county recorders from around the state who collaborate on the development and implementation of education and training opportunities for the association’s members.

“I am honored by the appointment by our new president and to be entrusted with the important task of working with fellow committee members and bringing innovative ideas to the table for future continuing education opportunities statewide,” Jordan said.

In Delaware County, in cooperation with Delaware County Clerk of Courts Natalie Fravel and Delaware County Court of Common Pleas Probate/Juvenile Division Judge David Hejmanowski, Jordan has worked to develop the Good Deeds program, which aims to help county property owners ensure they have survivorship deeds for their real estate and vehicles. Jordan said the response to the program has been overwhelming with a 4% return on the mailer sent out to county residents.

“This has just snowballed,” she said. “It’s a great way to get people out in the community thinking about what to do on the front end.”

The group has also presented its Good Deeds program to each of their respective state associations. Jordan said she believes the program has helped her to obtain the appointment to the Continuing Education Committee, but she also has had similar roles before in the state association.

“Earlier in my career as county recorder I did a presentation on how to do the RFP (Request For Proposals) process to my fellow recorders before,” Jordan said. “It’s because I created such a linear, understandable, and digestible template that they asked me to present it and be on a panel regarding the process.

“If nothing else, I’m efficient,” she added.

Pre-dating the Ohio Revised Code, Jordan started the Veteran’s ID program in 2014. Since that time, she said that almost 2,000 Delaware County military veterans have filed their discharge papers (DD214) with her office and replaced them with a veteran’s identification card.

“We have seen a 1,500% increase in veterans being engaged and filing their discharges,” she said. “It’s for safekeeping, but it’s also preserving their legacy.”

Vet IDs are an easy-to-carry identification card that veterans can use to prove their eligibility for various benefits.

For more information about the Office of the Delaware County Recorder, visit its website at https://recorder.co.delaware.oh.us/.

Jordan https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/12/web1_Jordan-PScymk.jpg Jordan

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.