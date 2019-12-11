Sunbury to purchase new police cruiser

The Sunbury Police Department currently uses Ford for its police cruisers. Last week, Sunbury Village Council approved the purchase of a Chevrolet.

On Dec. 4, council unanimously approved purchasing a police cruiser from Tim Lally Chevrolet for a cost not to exceed $35,830.80; and a law enforcement outfitting package from Parr Public Safety Equipment for a cost not to exceed $15,794. At the Nov. 20 council meeting, Police Chief Robert Howard said he preferred the current model of the Chevrolet Tahoe better than the Ford Explorer, citing braking and design issues, as well as cost.

The Explorer VS, with police interceptor engine options and safety package, cost $55,274.90. The Tahoe, with options and safety package, cost $51,624.80. The Tahoe’s options included the Police Pursuit Package 4×4, grille lamps, horn siren, and dome light. The Tahoe was cheaper by $3,650.10.

The Sunbury Police Department, along with Delaware County EMS Medic 2, recently assisted the parents of slain Westerville Police Officer Eric Joering prepare their Sunbury home for the winter months, council minutes stated.

“With everyone pitching in we were able to complete several indoor/outdoor tasks that Mr. and Mrs. Joering were unable to accomplish on their own,” stated Howard’s report.

In addition, a recent “Cram the Cruiser” event collected $211 in cash and 874 items, donated to Big Walnut Friends Who Share.

A long-planned project, a new parking lot at the corner of Cherry and Columbus streets, will begin in March to keep the gravel lot open over the winter. It is expected to be completed in May.

Also at the meeting, Mayor Tommy Hatfield said the fire escape staircase of the Village Hall required repair. The Sunbury landmark is undergoing renovation, including brick repair.

In other Sunbury news, the short trail between the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial and the Community Library was recently paved by Columbus Asphalt Paving. The 700-feet long, 10-foot wide multi-use trail goes from West Granville Street to West Cherry Street.

In the future, there will be a trail through Orchard Park that will connect to the Fallen Heroes trail at West Granville Street. Due to the lateness of the project, it was said some landscaping in the area will be done in the spring.

